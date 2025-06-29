Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

