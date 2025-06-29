Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

