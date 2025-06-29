Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 9,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 21,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Marine Harvest ASA Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

