Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 26th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products—such as designer fashion, jewelry, watches, premium automobiles and cosmetics—targeted at affluent consumers willing to pay premium prices for brand prestige and superior quality. These stocks often command higher profit margins and enjoy strong pricing power, but remain sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 654,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,652. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 1,571,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,685. The company has a market cap of $542.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 205,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,526. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 366,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,313. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $795.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

