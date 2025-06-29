lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $235.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

