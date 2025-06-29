Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

