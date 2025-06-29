Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 7,345 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.81. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

