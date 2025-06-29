Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Susan L. Stick Sells 500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $31,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,283.26. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 690.22. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.