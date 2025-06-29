Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Susan L. Stick Sells 500 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $31,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,283.26. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 690.22. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 119,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

