Life Line Wealth Management LLC Makes New $24.85 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 9.1% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Life Line Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

