Life Line Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

