Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A 297.96 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors $9.88 billion -$287.07 million -33.89

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s competitors have a beta of 3.78, meaning that their average stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Competitors -0.69% -71.10% 1.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

