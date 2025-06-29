Legacy Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

