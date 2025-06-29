Leef Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Leef Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 99,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 80,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Leef Brands Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Leef Brands Company Profile

Leef Brands Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

