Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Critical Analysis

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 14.27% 10.21% 3.08% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Land Securities Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 1.95 $200.55 million $5.21 13.01 Land Securities Group $1.07 billion 6.03 $505.26 million N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Howard Hughes and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Land Securities Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.