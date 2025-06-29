LakeShore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 12,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 21,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

LakeShore Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get LakeShore Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of LakeShore Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LakeShore Biopharma stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 1.51% of LakeShore Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About LakeShore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LakeShore Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LakeShore Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.