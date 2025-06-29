L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires 758 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,049,000. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after buying an additional 991,030 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,786,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after buying an additional 545,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

