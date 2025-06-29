KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 14,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 80,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCCA. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 131,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

