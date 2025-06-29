KBC Group NV Sells 254,296 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004,832 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 254,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.41% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $153,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

