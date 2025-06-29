KBC Group NV Sells 12,485 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $83,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in McKesson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in McKesson by 16.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MCK opened at $725.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.19 and its 200-day moving average is $652.59. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $736.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

