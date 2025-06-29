KBC Group NV Has $72.01 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $72,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after buying an additional 608,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

