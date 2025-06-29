KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $147,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,023.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $985.61 and a 200-day moving average of $965.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

