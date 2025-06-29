K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.40.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MCO opened at $488.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

