Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Sells 773 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.2% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,003,883.93. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

