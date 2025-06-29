Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Sells 11,585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

