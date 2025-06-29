Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.