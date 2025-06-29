Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

