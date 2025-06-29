Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 338 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

