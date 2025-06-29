Joel Agena Sells 20,490 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $28,071.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,847.57. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,686.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $29,302.13.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.91. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 550,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

