JFE (JFEEF) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares JFE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.88% 3.56% 1.61% JFE Competitors 2.01% 0.96% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion $606.33 million 12.53 JFE Competitors $18.44 billion $280.11 million 20.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. JFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

54.8% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JFE peers beat JFE on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

