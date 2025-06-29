Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.76% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSI. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

