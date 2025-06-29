Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $661.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.18 and its 200 day moving average is $595.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.