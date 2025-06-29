Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,653 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $228.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

