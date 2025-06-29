Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.67 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.50 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

