iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.