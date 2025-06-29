iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $172.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

