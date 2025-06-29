iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $303.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

