iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $245.24 and last traded at $244.43, with a volume of 127273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.23.

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

