iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

