iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $285.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.