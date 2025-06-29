iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD opened at $193.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

