iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $422.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

