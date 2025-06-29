iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading 28.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report) traded up 28.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $41.63. 11,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 11,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.64% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

