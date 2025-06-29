iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.31. 16,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

