iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.