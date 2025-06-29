iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.4% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $619.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.50 and a 200-day moving average of $582.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

