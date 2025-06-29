iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $617.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $619.31. The company has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.