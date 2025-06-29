iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $619.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.92. The firm has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

