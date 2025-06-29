iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Cut by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DGRO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

