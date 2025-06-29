iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IBIT stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

