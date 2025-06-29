iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after buying an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

